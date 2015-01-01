Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To understand the feasibility of using telehealth for mental health services among college students. Participants: College students (N = 16) attending a university in Southern California, 18 years or older, and living in the residential halls.



METHODS: Two face-to-face semi-structured focus groups were conducted using a semi-structured moderator guide. Written consent and a demographic survey were completed. Descriptive thematic analysis was conducted independently by members of the research team.



RESULTS: Participants reported mixed feelings about their level of comfort using technology to access mental health services. Some participants acknowledged the value of using technology, while many voiced issues of distrust and privacy, in addition to the loss of empathy and personal connection with the mental health practitioner.



CONCLUSION: Offering a menu of telehealth options including a hybrid approach (in-person/telehealth) may be necessary to address the issues of comfort, privacy, and trust to effectively reach college students with technology-based mental health services.

