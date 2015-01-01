Abstract

CONTEXT: Continued monitoring of ankle sprain rates and distributions is needed to assess temporal patterns and gauge how changes in incidence may be associated with prevention efforts.



OBJECTIVE: Describe the epidemiology of ankle sprains in 15 high school sports during the 2011/12-2018/19 school years. STUDY DESIGN: Descriptive epidemiology study. SETTING: Online injury surveillance from high school sports. PATIENTS: High school athletes who participated in practices and competitions during the 2011/12-2018/19 school years.



METHODS: A convenience sample of high school athletic trainers (ATs) provided injury and athlete-exposure (AE) data to the National High School Sports-Related Injury Surveillance Study (HS RIOTM). Ankle sprain rates per 10,000AE with 95% confidence intervals (CI) and distributions were calculated. Yearly rates were examined overall, by event type, injury mechanism, and recurrence.



RESULTS: Overall, 9,320 ankle sprains were reported (overall rate=2.95/10,000AE; 95%CI: 2.89-3.01). The highest sport-specific rates were reported in girls' basketball (5.32/10,000AE), boys' basketball (5.13/10,000AE), girls' soccer (4.96/10,000AE), and boys' football (4.55/10,000AE). Most ankle sprains occurred during competition (54.3%) and were due to contact with another person (39.5%) and non-contact (35.0%). Also, 14.5% of injuries were noted as recurrent. Across the included academic years, ankle sprain rates generally increased. Compared to the 2011/12 academic year, rates in the 2018/19 academic year overall were 22% higher; non-contact-related and recurrent ankle sprain rates also generally increased, with 91% and 29% increases, respectively.



CONCLUSIONS: Time trends suggest ankle sprain rates have increased across the past decade, particularly among those with non-contact-related mechanisms; this contrasts previous research suggesting decreases in incidence.



FINDINGS may pinpoint specific etiological factors that should direct prevention efforts. This includes considering both person-contact and non-contact mechanisms through mitigating illegal contact through rule changes and enforcement, alongside bracing and proprioceptive and balance training programs.

