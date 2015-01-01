Abstract

A convenience sample of community health care providers (N = 19) was asked to preview and rate the acceptability of the Ask Suicide-Screening Questions (ASQ) tool and the ASQ Brief Suicide Safety Assessment (BSSA) guide. Providers were also asked about potential barriers to implementation. The majority of participants stated they would be comfortable screening for suicide with the ASQ tool (78.9%; N = 15), that they would recommend the ASQ tool and the BSSA to colleagues (84.2%; N = 16), and that they were "satisfied" or "highly satisfied" with the ASQ and BSSA (88.2%; N = 13). Barriers to implementation reported included a lack of knowledge regarding suicide risk screening and lack of access to behavioral health resources. Education regarding the ASQ, the BSSA, and suicide risk screening are highlighted as crucial elements for future implementation.

