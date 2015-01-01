|
Citation
|
Turan N, Yılmaz DY, Ertekin K. J. Child Adolesc. Psychiatr. Nurs. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35267222
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE: This systematic review aims to examine, from an interdisciplinary perspective, the relationship between posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), posttraumatic growth (PTG), and rumination in adolescents after an earthquake. The aim of the review is to provide high-quality, evidence-based recommendations that contribute to the roles of psychiatric nurses and the development of psychosocial support systems. DESIGN AND METHODS: This study has been conducted in line with the Centres for Reviews and Dissemination (CRD) guideline which guides preparation for transparent reporting of meta-analysis and systematic reviews.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
adolescent; earthquake; rumination; posttraumatic stress disorder; post traumatic growth