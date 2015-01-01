Abstract

PURPOSE: This systematic review aims to examine, from an interdisciplinary perspective, the relationship between posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), posttraumatic growth (PTG), and rumination in adolescents after an earthquake. The aim of the review is to provide high-quality, evidence-based recommendations that contribute to the roles of psychiatric nurses and the development of psychosocial support systems. DESIGN AND METHODS: This study has been conducted in line with the Centres for Reviews and Dissemination (CRD) guideline which guides preparation for transparent reporting of meta-analysis and systematic reviews.



FINDINGS: Despite the limited evidence, it was concluded that it is important to identify the psychological processes that lead to PTG and reduce the incidence of PTSD in earthquake-affected adolescents. PRACTICAL IMPLICATIONS: This evidence shows how important it is to raise the awareness of healthcare providers in different disciplines, including psychiatric nurses, around the need for psychosocial support interventions following a natural disaster.

Language: en