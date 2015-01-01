|
Stenberg M, Stålnacke BM, Saveman BI. J. Clin. Med. 2022; 11(5): e1306.
35268397
PURPOSE: To explore the health and well-being of persons seven years after severe traumatic brain injury (STBI). MATERIAL AND METHODS: Follow-up of 21 persons 1 and 7 years after STBI using surveys for functional outcome, anxiety/depression, health and mental fatigue. Interviews were conducted and analysed using qualitative content analysis. Convergent parallel mixed method then merged and analysed the results into an overall interpretation.
well-being; health; long-term perspective; mixed method; severe traumatic brain injury