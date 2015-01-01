Abstract

Suicide is a common manner of death typically carried out via a specific mechanism. When a suicidal act is committed using more than one method, it is called a complex suicide. A complex suicide can be divided into planned and unplanned. We present three cases of complex suicide in which multiple methods were used and a previous history of self-harm was present. This case series highlights the significance of a detailed medicolegal death investigation, including interviews with relatives and other witnesses, and a thorough forensic autopsy/toxicological analysis to ascertain the cause and manner of death.

