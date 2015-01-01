|
Citation
|
Singh Sonwani N, Ateriya N, Kumar Verma S, Kumar Aggarwal N. J. Forensic Nurs. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, International Association of Forensic Nurses, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35271528
|
Abstract
|
Suicide is a common manner of death typically carried out via a specific mechanism. When a suicidal act is committed using more than one method, it is called a complex suicide. A complex suicide can be divided into planned and unplanned. We present three cases of complex suicide in which multiple methods were used and a previous history of self-harm was present. This case series highlights the significance of a detailed medicolegal death investigation, including interviews with relatives and other witnesses, and a thorough forensic autopsy/toxicological analysis to ascertain the cause and manner of death.
Language: en