Abstract

A combination of crash cushion and end-terminal, hybrid energy absorbing devices have been in use worldwide for a few years already. They include SafeEnd, a system Poland has recently introduced. Some road authorities have raised concerns as regards the operating conditions of the devices and how they work together with safety barriers. The objective of this research is to clarify the concerns and answer the following questions: (1) Can SafeEnd devices be used as hybrid devices and combine the roles of end-terminal and crash cushion placed before an obstacle? (2) What should be the rules for installing crash cushions at diverging roads and at the start of an off-ramp? The article presents characteristics of SafeEnd devices, defines the doubts raised by road safety auditors, discusses the results of field and numerical tests of the devices and explains the design principles for interchange ramps where crash cushions are required. The study results have helped to answer the research questions: SafeEnd devices fulfil the role of end-terminal and crash cushion, it is possible to make them more visible and principles have been defined for how the devices should be used at road interchanges. Further research should help to define general principles of deploying road restraint systems such as crashworthy terminals, crash cushions or hybrid devices.

