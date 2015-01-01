Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To determine the relationship between perceived obstetric violence and the risk of postpartum depression (PPD).



DESIGN: A cross-sectional observational study SETTING: During 2019 in Spain PARTICIPANTS: 782 women who had given birth in the preceding 12 months in Spain. MEASUREMENTS: Online questionnaires were distributed to the women via their midwives and women's associations. The questionnaire included sociodemographic and clinical variables, and questions regarding the mothers' perception of obstetric violence globally and in its different forms: verbal, physical and psycho-affective. The response rate was 93.65%. Crude and adjusted odds ratios (OR and aOR, respectively) were estimated using binary logistic regression. Risk of PPD was estimated by the Edinburgh Postnatal Depression Scale (EPDS).



FINDINGS: The mean EPDS score was 8.34 points (standard deviation: 3.80), with 25.4% (199) at risk of PPD (≥ 10 points). Risk factors for PPD included, multiparity (aOR: 1.62, 95% CI:1.10-2.39), newborn NICU admission (aOR: 1.93, 95% CI: 1.06-3.51), experiencing verbal obstetric violence (aOR: 2.02, 95% CI: 1.35-3.02), and psycho-affective obstetric violence (aOR: 2.65, 95% CI: 1.79-3.93). The perception of support during pregnancy, birth, and the puerperium was found to be a protective factor: aOR 0.15 (95% CI: 0.04-0.54) for women who perceived enough support and aOR 0.13 (95% CI: 0.0-0.45) for women who received much support KEY CONCLUSIONS: One in four women are at risk of PPD. Multiparous women, those whose newborn required NICU admission, those who lacked partner support, and those who experienced verbal or psycho-affective obstetric violence had a higher prevalence of PPD risk. FUNDING: The authors declare that this study was conducted without funding.

