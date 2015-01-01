Abstract

Sports-related concussions (SRCs) are not uncommon among teen athletes. School nurses are in an ideal position to care for athletes affected with SRCs. However, evidence suggests there is a lack of knowledge regarding concussion management, use of baseline concussion testing, and active involvement on concussion management teams among school nurses. This article briefly examines the use of baseline concussion testing as a tool for assessing and managing the student athlete suffering from an SRC. The role of the school nurse on concussion management teams will also be explored. As active members of concussion management teams, working closely with athletic trainers, coaches, school administration, and local medical providers, school nurses have the opportunity to evaluate for return to learn and play, ultimately improving outcomes of student athletes suffering from SRCs.

