Abstract

Penetrating head injury with a ballpoint pen through a natural bony opening, that is, nasal orifice, orbit, or oral cavity, has been reported previously.[1],[2],[3],[4] However, penetrating head injury with a ballpoint pen through an intact skull has never been reported in the literature.



A 6-year-old male child with a history of fall at home followed by an accidental penetrating injury to the left temporal region with a ballpoint pen was referred to our hospital following unsuccessful exploration at a local hospital. On examination, he was conscious oriented with stable vitals and no neurological deficits. There was a horizontal incised wound (3 cm × 1 cm × 1 cm) present 2 cm above the left ear lobule...



