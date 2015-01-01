|
Citation
Sato M, Shiba T, Jinushi C, Sawaya Y, Kiryu S, Abe M, Urano T. Nippon Ronen Igakkai Zasshi 2022; 59(1): 102-109.
Vernacular Title
脳梗塞発症後，通所リハビリテーション利用にて注意機能訓練実施により安全運転のための運転能力向上を認めた1例
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Japan Geriatrics Society)
DOI
PMID
35264524
Abstract
In recent years, the assessment of and support for the safety of driving for people with higher brain dysfunction to allow them to resume car driving have become issues to be addressed in Japan. It is difficult to determine whether or not people with higher brain dysfunction may safely resume car driving; in addition, methods of supporting this resumption have not been established. To support people with higher brain dysfunction and allow them to live at home in areas where public means of transportation may be insufficient, initiatives promoting the resumption of car driving are necessary in healthcare sectors, including day rehabilitation facilities. We provided support to a patient with an attention disorder due to left thalamic infarction, with the aim of achieving sufficient independence to drive a car, in a day rehabilitation facility. We herein report this case from the perspective of a speech-language-hearing therapist. The patient was a right-handed man in his 60s who had higher brain dysfunction with attention disorder as the main symptom. No marked motor paralysis of the extremities was observed. Use of a day rehabilitation service was started approximately two months after the onset of symptoms. Rehabilitation and support aimed at the resumption of car driving were provided approximately one month after the start of the day rehabilitation service use. To determine whether or not the patient was fit to drive a car, higher brain function tests for the intellectual function, attention function, and frontal function, as well as a theoretical evaluation based on the Stroke Drivers' Screening Assessment Japanese Version (J-SDSA) and monitoring of daily behaviors were performed. In addition, after the patient was given permission from an attending physician to drive a car on the condition that the patient did not drive fast and the patient's wife always accompanied him while driving, a safety assessment was also performed. As a result, approximately 10 months later, the J-SDSA theoretical evaluation score showed a passing grade, in contrast to the failing grade he had previously earned. Furthermore, errors in performing household activities due to a decreased attention function became unremarkable with respect to daily behaviors; therefore, we determined, together with the attending physician, that the patient now had sufficient independence to drive a car. In our day rehabilitation facility, the number of requests for advice on car driving from people with higher brain dysfunction living in the community had been increasing. Multisectoral assessments, training, and instruction should be continued in collaboration with attending physicians, other facilities located within the community, and driving schools in order to support people with higher brain dysfunction and help them once again be able to drive a car.
Language: ja
Keywords
Cerebrovascular disease; Day rehabilitation service