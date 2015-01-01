Abstract

More than 700,000 people lose their lives to suicide each year and evidence suggests that the current COVID-19 pandemic is leading to increases in risk factors for suicide and suicide-related behaviour, in particular among young people. It is widely documented that some sectors of the population are over-represented in the suicide statistics. It is also well established that the pathways that lead someone to a suicidal crisis are complex and differ across regions and sectors of the population; as such a multi-faceted approach to prevention is required. Many of us would also argue that novel approaches, that combine broad population-based strategies with individual interventions, and approaches that capitalise on new technologies and methodologies are also required. For these reasons, when bringing together this collection, we deliberately sought studies that focused upon those groups who are over-represented in the suicide statistics yet under-represented in research. We also called for studies that reported on novel approaches to suicide prevention and for studies that reflected the voices of people with lived experience of suicide, also often unheard in research efforts.

