Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To determine the prevalence of stress and depression and associated factors among women seeking a first-trimester induced abortion in China.



METHODS: A cross-sectional study was conducted in a tertiary hospital in Beijing, from April 1st to Oct 31st, 2021. Women seeking termination of an intrauterine first-trimester pregnancy were invited to participate and complete a digital self-administered questionnaire. The survey included socio-demographic and health questions, Perceived Stress Scale-10 (PSS-10), and Patient Health Questionnaire-9 (PHQ-9). Descriptive analyses and binary logistic regression analyses were performed using SPSS 23.0.



RESULTS: A total of 253 women participated. Prevalence of high perceived stress (cut-off ≥ 20) and depressive symptoms (cut-off ≥ 10) was 25.3% and 22.5%, respectively. Women were more likely to suffer high stress if they reported low resilience (aOR = 16.84, 95% CI 5.18-54.79), were not-using contraceptives (aOR = 3.27, 95% CI 1.39-6.29), had low social support (aOR = 2.95, 95% CI 1.39-6.29), were non-local residents (aOR = 2.51, 95% CI 1.15-5.92), were dissatisfied with their intimate relationship (aOR = 2.44, 95% CI 1.15-5.16), or held pro-life attitudes towards abortion (aOR = 1.04, 95% CI 1.18-3.53). Odds of experiencing depression were higher among women who also reported high perceived stress (aOR = 19.00, 95% CI 7.67-47.09), had completed higher education (aOR = 12.28, 95% CI 1.24-121.20), and were non-local residents (aOR = 3.38, 95% CI 1.37-8.32).



CONCLUSIONS: The magnitude of perceived stress and depression was high among Chinese women seeking a first-trimester induced abortion. It is necessary to comprehensively evaluate the mental health of women seeking an abortion, especially those with high risk. Interventions to mitigate relevant associated factors could improve the psychological wellbeing of women.

