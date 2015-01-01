Abstract

This paper presents a novel candidate generation algorithm for pedestrian detection in infrared surveillance videos. The proposed method uses a combination of histogram specification and iterative histogram partitioning to progressively adjust the dynamic range and efficiently suppress the background of each video frame. This pairing eliminates the general-purpose nature associated with histogram partitioning where chosen thresholds, although reasonable, are usually not suitable for specific purposes. Moreover, as the initial threshold value chosen by histogram partitioning is sensitive to the shape of the histogram, specifying a uniformly distributed histogram before initial partitioning provides a stable histogram shape. This ensures that pedestrians are present in the image at the convergence point of the algorithm. The performance of the method is tested using four publicly available thermal datasets. Experiments were performed with images from four publicly available databases. The results show the improvement of the proposed method over thresholding with minimum-cross entropy, the robustness across images acquired under different conditions, and the comparable results with other methods in the literature.

