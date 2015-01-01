Abstract

This paper presents a methodology for classifying train passages into different types with a weigh-in-motion (WIM) system to allow the calibration of railway fatigue load models and identify individual vehicles from the measurements for the continuous calibration of railway WIM stations from in-service trains. The quality assurance of the measured responses is demonstrated using statistical methods. This paper discusses the measurement station, the method used for processing the raw data, the algorithm used to identify the train types and vehicles automatically, and the limits of the obtained load spectra. The measurement errors are demonstrated to be satisfying for use in fatigue load model calibration. Furthermore, this paper proposes actions for accurately obtaining the actual traffic conditions and describes the future work required in this area.

