Abstract

Every day, vehicle accidents occur and many of them might be avoided if the drivers demonstrated excellent driving without mistakes. This paper presents a novel prototype applied in a real transportation system, particularly for buses, to avoid accidents, which may involve numerous victims, and even occasionally cause death. This system consists of a wearable device and embedded system with several sensors connected via Bluetooth, similar to the Internet of Things (IoT). Wearable devices are made to monitor the driver's heart rate and alert the driver if they are in a state of sleep deprivation to prevent any potential accidents. The embedded system includes a Global Positioning System (GPS), accelerometers, and gyroscopes attached to a Smart Box mounted on the bus. The embedded system alert function will be triggered if an accident occurs and automatically sends the geolocation of the accident to the registered phone number through a message using a mobile phone. The results for all scenarios were significant when measured by an automatic accident trigger via the smart box if the value of measured values in each axis exceeded 583. In conclusion, the implementation of this innovative solution at the system-level was shown to be satisfactory in terms of the safety mechanism used by the nominated drivers.

