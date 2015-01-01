Abstract

Large-scale mobile traffic data analysis is important for efficiently planning mobile base station deployment plans and public transportation plans. However, the storage costs of preserving mobile traffic data are becoming much higher as traffic increases enormously population density of target areas. To solve this problem, schemes to generate a large amount of mobile traffic data have been proposed. In the state-of-the-art of the schemes, generative adversarial networks (GANs) are used to transform a large amount of traffic data into a coarse-grained representation and generate the original traffic data from the coarse-grained data. However, the scheme still involves a storage cost, since the coarse-grained data must be preserved in order to generate the original traffic data. In this paper, we propose a scheme to generate the mobile traffic data by using conditional-super-resolution GAN (CSR-GAN) without requiring a coarse-grained process. Through experiments using two real traffic data, we assessed the accuracy and the amount of storage data needed. The results show that the proposed scheme, CSR-GAN, can reduce the storage cost by up to 45% compared to the traditional scheme, and can generate the original mobile traffic data with 94% accuracy. We also conducted experiments by changing the architecture of CSR-GAN, and the results show an optimal relationship between the amount of traffic data and the model size.

