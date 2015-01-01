Abstract

In rail transport, various automatic protection systems are available to ensure the safe operation of trains and to facilitate automation and optimization tasks. For this purpose, a set of physical balises is used, which are placed at fixed points along the railway track. Based on the information provided by these balises, different information is displayed to the driver, and control actions are generated. The use of physical balises located at fixed points does not allow for automatic protection actions on sections of track where they are not installed. This is a major drawback as in many cases, temporary automatic protection actions are necessary on sections of the railway line without balises due to various circumstances (work on the track, accidents, etc.). To solve this problem, this paper presents a solution called announcement signals and automatic braking using virtual balises (ASAB-VB). This proposal allows the incorporation of virtual balises at points on the track where it is necessary to temporarily perform automatic protection actions. For this purpose, the ASAB-VB system allows obtaining the train position in real-time and storing a digital map of the track that will be made by each train. This digital map includes geographic information about the balises (both physical and virtual ones) located on the track. At the same time, the train position is obtained by merging the information provided by a GNSS, an odometer, and an inertial system (gyro and accelerometers).

