Ngo D, Lee S, Kang UJ, Ngo TM, Lee GD, Kang B. Sensors (Basel) 2022; 22(5): e1957.
(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
35271107
Haze is the most frequently encountered weather condition on the road, and it accounts for a considerable number of car crashes occurring every year. Accordingly, image dehazing has garnered strong interest in recent decades. However, although various algorithms have been developed, a robust dehazing method that can operate reliably in different haze conditions is still in great demand. Therefore, this paper presents a method to adapt a dehazing system to various haze conditions. Under this approach, the proposed method discriminates haze conditions based on the haze density estimate. The discrimination result is then leveraged to form a piece-wise linear weight to modify the depth estimator. Consequently, the proposed method can effectively handle arbitrary input images regardless of their haze condition. This paper also presents a corresponding real-time hardware implementation to facilitate the integration into existing embedded systems. Finally, a comparative assessment against benchmark designs demonstrates the efficacy of the proposed dehazing method and its hardware counterpart.
Language: en
hardware implementation; haze condition; image dehazing; piece-wise linearization