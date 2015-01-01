Abstract

Multibody models built in commercial software packages, e.g., ADAMS, can be used for accurate vehicle dynamics, but computational efficiency and numerical stability are very challenging in complex driving environments. These issues can be addressed by using data-driven models, owing to their robust generalization and computational speed. In this study, we develop a deep neural network (DNN) based model to predict longitudinal-lateral dynamics of an autonomous vehicle. Dynamic simulations of the autonomous vehicle are performed based on a semirecursive multibody method for data acquisition. The data are used to train and test the DNN model. The DNN inputs include the torque applied on wheels and the vehicle's initial speed that imitates a double lane change maneuver. The DNN outputs include the longitudinal driving distance, the lateral driving distance, the final longitudinal velocities, the final lateral velocities, and the yaw angle. The predicted vehicle states based on the DNN model are compared with the multibody model results. The accuracy of the DNN model is investigated in detail in terms of error functions. The DNN model is verified within the framework of a commercial software package CarSim. The results demonstrate that the DNN model predicts accurate vehicle states in real time. It can be used for real-time simulation and preview control in autonomous vehicles for enhanced transportation safety.

Language: en