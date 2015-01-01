Abstract

Cognitive deficits and fear of falling (FOF) can both influence gait patterns in Parkinson's disease (PD). While cognitive deficits contribute to gait changes under dual-task (DT) conditions, it is unclear if FOF also influences changes to gait while performing a cognitive task. Here, we aimed to explore the association between FOF and DT costs in PD, we additionally describe associations between FOF, cognition, and gait parameters under single-task and DT. In 40 PD patients, motor symptoms (MDS-revised version of the Unified Parkinson's Disease Rating Scale, Hoehn and Yahr), FOF (Falls Efficacy Scale International), and Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA) were assessed. Spatiotemporal gait parameters were recorded with a validated mobile gait analysis system with inertial measurement units at each foot while patients walked in a 50 m hallway at their preferred speed under single-task and DT conditions. Under single-task conditions, stride length (β = 0.798) and spatial variability (β = 0.202) were associated with FOF (adjusted R(2) = 0.19, p < 0.001) while the MoCA was only weakly associated with temporal variability (adjusted R(2) = 0.05, p < 0.001). Under DT conditions, speed, stride length, and cadence decreased, while spatial variability, temporal variability, and stride duration increased with the largest effect size for speed. DT costs of stride length (β = 0.42) and age (β = 0.58) explained 18% of the MoCA variance. However, FOF was not associated with the DT costs of gait parameters. Gait difficulties in PD may exacerbate when cognitive tasks are added during walking. However, FOF does not appear to have a relevant effect on dual-task costs of gait.

