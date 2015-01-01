SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Albadawi Y, Takruri M, Awad M. Sensors (Basel) 2022; 22(5): e2069.

10.3390/s22052069

35271215

Continuous advancements in computing technology and artificial intelligence in the past decade have led to improvements in driver monitoring systems. Numerous experimental studies have collected real driver drowsiness data and applied various artificial intelligence algorithms and feature combinations with the goal of significantly enhancing the performance of these systems in real-time. This paper presents an up-to-date review of the driver drowsiness detection systems implemented over the last decade. The paper illustrates and reviews recent systems using different measures to track and detect drowsiness. Each system falls under one of four possible categories, based on the information used. Each system presented in this paper is associated with a detailed description of the features, classification algorithms, and used datasets. In addition, an evaluation of these systems is presented, in terms of the final classification accuracy, sensitivity, and precision. Furthermore, the paper highlights the recent challenges in the area of driver drowsiness detection, discusses the practicality and reliability of each of the four system types, and presents some of the future trends in the field.


biological-based measures; driver drowsiness detection; hybrid-based measures; image-based measures; vehicle-based measures

