Abstract

Introduction Posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) may develop after exposure to stressful or life-threatening events and is linked to suicidal behavior. Personality is hypothesized to be a mediator of this risk though assessing factors influencing such findings has been difficult due to the psychiatric comorbidities of the disorder.



OBJECTIVE The aim of the study was to examine the relationship between personality and suicidal behavior in people with PTSD.



METHOD This was a cross-sectional study with 67 participants diagnosed with PTSD who completed a structured interview (SCID-II), and an inventory (NEO-FFI) to gather personality characteristics. Data were collected and analyzed through statistical software, and the investigation period ranged from August 2020 to July 2021.



RESULTS Extraversion was correlated with suicide attempts, borderline traits predicted the number of these, and a negative relationship was found between conscientiousness and the same variable. Schizotypal traits were also positively correlated to self-harm. Extraversion, schizoid, borderline, and obsessive-compulsive traits were more likely to be diagnosed with either depressive and/or anxious disorders. Extraversion's association with suicidal attempts is inconsistent with previous studies, although the correlation of borderline traits with the same variable complies with existing knowledge. Schizotypal traits and their link with self-harm may be a novelty for this line of research, although the connection between extraversion, schizoid, borderline, and obsessive-compulsive traits along with depressive and anxious disorders echoes current literature.



CONCLUSION Certain characteristics of personality are related to suicidal behavior in individuals with PTSD.

