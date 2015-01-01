|
Citation
|
Barbara G, Albertini V, Tagi VM, Maggioni L, Gorio MC, Cattaneo C, Parazzini F, Ricci E, Buggio L, Kustermann A. Int. J. Women. Health 2022; 14: 311-321.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Dove Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35273451
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Sexual violence against young girls is a pervasive multifaceted phenomenon which embraces several different forced sexual acts, including attempted and/or completed rape, sexual coercion and harassment, and sexual contact with force or threat of force. The aim of this study is to evaluate the characteristics of sexual violence in adolescent girls, by a retrospective analysis of 731 consecutive cases of sexually abused girls.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
adolescent; gender violence; genital lesions; rape; sexual violence