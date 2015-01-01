SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Barbara G, Albertini V, Tagi VM, Maggioni L, Gorio MC, Cattaneo C, Parazzini F, Ricci E, Buggio L, Kustermann A. Int. J. Women. Health 2022; 14: 311-321.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Dove Press)

DOI

10.2147/IJWH.S343935

PMID

35273451

PMCID

PMC8901429

Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Sexual violence against young girls is a pervasive multifaceted phenomenon which embraces several different forced sexual acts, including attempted and/or completed rape, sexual coercion and harassment, and sexual contact with force or threat of force. The aim of this study is to evaluate the characteristics of sexual violence in adolescent girls, by a retrospective analysis of 731 consecutive cases of sexually abused girls.

MATERIALS AND METHODS: We analyzed demographic characteristics, risk factors for rape, and the eventual subsequent presence and type of ano-genital lesions.

RESULTS: We found that sexual violence with penetration was perpetrated in 591 (80%) cases. Vulnerability factors related with a major risk of rape were age >17 years old and consumption of alcohol and/or other drugs. About 196 (55%) victims had at a least one genital lesion.

CONCLUSION: A prompt identification of red flags of sexual violence may help physicians in suspecting and managing cases of sexual assault in adolescent girls, even in the absence of typical lesions.


Language: en

Keywords

adolescent; gender violence; genital lesions; rape; sexual violence

