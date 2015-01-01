SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Störmann S, Hoppe J, Steinert D, Angstwurm MW. J. Crit. Care Med. (Targu Mures) 2022; 8(1): 61-65.

(Copyright © 2022, Universitatea de Medicină și Farmacie Tîrgu-Mures, Publisher Walter de Gruyter)

10.2478/jccm-2021-0036

35274057

PMC8852289

This report concerns a young man who attempted suicide by ingesting a cocktail with a lethal dose of chloroquine phosphate and large amounts of diazepam. On presentation, the patient was drowsy, unresponsive and in cardiogenic shock with severely impaired left ventricular function. Active charcoal and vasopressors were administered, and despite his intoxication with diazepam, a high-dose diazepam treatment was initiated in the hospital. It is concluded that diazepam in the cocktail played a vital role in the survival of this patient. With a rise in numbers, every emergency and intensive care physician should be familiar with chloroquine poisoning.


chloroquine; diazepam; intoxication; suicide attempt

