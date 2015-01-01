|
Fox JK, Ryan JL, Martin Burch J, Halpern LF. Sch. Ment. Health 2022; 14(1): 201-212.
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
Peer victimization has been associated with negative mental health outcomes in school-aged children, including social anxiety. It remains less clear how peer victimization influences children's thinking about social situations and how parenting behavior may contribute to this relationship. The present study examined these questions in a sample of 178 fourth and fifth graders, who completed measures of peer victimization and maternal overcontrol at baseline and measures of social threat cognitions and social anxiety at baseline and one year later.
