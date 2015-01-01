SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Elsner TL, Krysinska K, Andriessen K. Sch. Psychol. Int. 2022; 43(1): 55-70.

(Copyright © 2022, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/01430343211057228

unavailable

Experiencing bereavement due to the death of a close person is rife in the lives of young people. This review aimed to investigate how bereavement affects educational outcomes of students at various educational levels and what factors may be involved in moderating these outcomes. The systemic review was conducted according to the PRISMA guidelines with searches of peer-reviewed literature in Embase, Emcare, Medline, PsycINFO and Scopus. Twenty-two studies (17 quantitative and 5 qualitative) were included. In general, bereavement can constitute a barrier to educational achievement in young people compromising academic performance, and educational engagement and attainment. Several factors can place young people at greater risk of experiencing this disadvantage and further research into these mechanisms and interventions to mitigate short- and long-term consequences, especially among high-risk groups, is warranted.


Language: en

academic performance; bereavement; educational attainment; educational engagement; educational outcome; mental health; school engagement; systematic review

