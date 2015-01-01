|
Duhon GJ, Poncy BC, Krawiec CF, Davis RE, Ellis-Hervey N, Skinner CH. Sch. Psychol. Rev. 2022; 51(1): 84-94.
(Copyright © 2022, National Association of School Psychologists)
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
|
When remedying student academic deficits, educators must decide not only upon the intervention package to employ but how much of that intervention to deliver in order to provide an effective dose. In the current study, various doses of an explicit timing math fluency intervention package were evaluated with 105 fourth-grade students to identify the range of effective doses.
Language: en
Keywords
|
dose; intervention; RtI; Tanya Eckert