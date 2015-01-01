Abstract

Safety training is an important means to reduce unsafe behaviors and improve safety management efficiency. However, the contradiction between "high frequency and wide coverage" and "low transfer efficiency" in safety training at this stage is prominent. To explore the factors that affect the transfer of safety training, this study selects three academic literature groups, training transfer, safety training, and safety training transfer, and introduces the bibliometric method and the mapping knowledge domain to analyze the co-occurrence of the subject keywords of each literature group, evolution process, and knowledge structure. When these results are combined with the characteristics of safety training and based on the classic training transfer theory and safety training theory, it can be seen that the characteristics of the trainees, the safety training design, and the working environment affect the safety training transfer. Based on the functions and characteristics of safety training, it is shown that the driving mechanism between the influencing factors of safety transfer and the multiangle systematic improvement of safety training transfer long-term mechanism will become two important directions for improving the efficiency of safety training transfer in the future.

