Abstract

The demographic characteristics of the population are changing around the world. Although, the population ageing is a fairly slow and predictable phenomenon even today in the productive sectors there are no clear and shared strategies to take appropriate measures to reduce its impact on work. In fact, on one side the more "mature" workers represent a resource for their companies for their human and cultural heritage. But, on the other side, the ageing workers also have, in general, a lower adaptability to innovation, a lack of familiarity with information technology, less creativity, a relative loss of physical strength. In this scenario, many company are investigating how ageing workforce can impacts both operational and occupational safety and health (OSH) performance. Thus, the current debate is for the most part being focused on the safety and productivity implications of an ageing workforce. In this study, we first identified the aspects of safety, risks and operational affected by the ageing workforce (AW). The analysis showed that there is still little research dealing with the ageing of the workforce and how to evaluate risk in the workplace. Based on this, we then presented a multidimensional management approach for measuring performance within the ageing workforce in occupational safety contexts. The model wants to be an useful tool for policy and industrial decision-makers.

