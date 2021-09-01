|
Citation
|
Hall SW, Blackburn KJ, Ferguson L, Pugh P. Sci. Justice 2021; 61(6): 779-788.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Forensic Science Society, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Since 2010, more than 50 UK fire deaths, have been reported as linked with emollients. This prompted the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) to issue advice on their safer use in 2018. The advice was in response to concerns raised by the National Fire Chiefs Council, coroners' reports, and flammability tests. The test results show a significant reduction in ignition time of fabrics contaminated with paraffin-based and paraffin-free skin care product residues. The MHRA report also included advice on washing clothing and bedding at high temperatures but warned this may not remove all emollient residues. This paper reports on new research on the removal of skin care products from clothing investigated by laundering contaminated 100% cotton fabric at 30, 40 and 60 °C using both biological and non-biological based detergents. As part of the experiment, non-contaminated (blank) napkin samples were included in the wash experiments to assess the possible transfer from fabrics contaminated with emollients to uncontaminated clean fabrics during washing. Washed and dried fabrics were analysed using Attenuated Total Reflectance, Fourier Transform Infrared (ATR-FTIR) spectroscopy and further interpreted via principal component analysis (PCA) and network analysis.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
ATR-FTIR analysis; Emollients; Fire risk; PCA and novel cluster network analysis; Residues after washing; Secondary transfer during washing