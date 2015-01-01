|
Raza A, Usman M, Ali M. Telemat. Inform. 2022; 67: e101753.
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
Despite growing research on the favorable outcomes of Facebook intensive use, there is little evidence about the role of Facebook intensive use in shaping users' online pro-social behaviors. Building on the Uses and Gratification Theory, we propose a positive relationship between Facebook intensive use and users' online pro-social behaviors. We also propose self-transcendence as a relevant mediator and online relationship commitment as an important boundary condition.
Facebook intensive use; Online pro-social behaviors; Online relationship commitment; Self-transcendence; University students