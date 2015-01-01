SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Trejo-Rangel MA, Marchezini V, Rodriguez DA, da Silva Oliveira M. Disaster Prev. Manage. 2021; 30(3): 308-326.

(Copyright © 2021, Emerald Group Publishing)

10.1108/DPM-08-2020-0262

PURPOSE The objective of this study was to investigate how participatory 3D mapping can promote local intergenerational engagement for disaster risk reduction.

DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH This investigation was carried out in the city of São Luiz do Paraitinga, Brazil, where a low-cost participatory 3D model (P3DM) was used together with secondary methods (semi-structured interviews, round tables, discussions and presentations) to engage three local focus groups (the general public, high school employees and children) to visualize and interpret local hazards, vulnerabilities, capacities and risk mitigation measures.

FINDINGS Participants played with a 3D model, using it to express their memories about land use changes in the city and to share their knowledge about past disasters with children that have not faced them. They identified the impacts of the previous disasters and came up with proposals of risk mitigation measures, mostly non-structural.

ORIGINALITY/VALUE When applied in a way that allows spontaneous and open public participation, the participatory 3D model can be a type of disaster imagination game that gives voice to oral histories, local knowledge, and which permits the intergenerational engagement for disaster risk reduction.


Capacity building; Children; Education; Risk mitigation; Social participation; Vulnerability; Youth

