Citation
Torstonson S, Blake D, Hodgetts D, Johnston DM. Disaster Prev. Manage. 2021; 30(3): 384-399.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Emerald Group Publishing)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
PURPOSE The purpose of this research is to highlight the role of not-for-profit (NFP) organisations in enhancing disaster preparedness. The authors set out to understand their perspectives and practices in regard to disaster preparedness activities to support people who live precarious lives, especially those who live as single parents who are the least prepared for disasters.
Language: en
Keywords
Not for profit; Precarity; Preparedness; Single parents