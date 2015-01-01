|
Bosher L, Chmutina K, van Niekerk D. Disaster Prev. Manage. 2021; 30(4/5): 525-537.
Abstract
PURPOSE The way that disasters are managed, or indeed mis-managed, is often represented diagrammatically as a "disaster cycle". The cyclical aspects of the disaster (risk) management concept, comprised of numerous operational phases, have, in recent years, been criticised for conceptualising and representing disasters in an overly simplistic way that typically starts with a disaster "event" - and subsequently leads onto yet another disaster. Such cyclical thinking has been proven to not be very useful for the complexities associated with understanding disasters and their risks. This paper aims to present an alternative conceptualisation of the Disaster Risk Management phases, in a way that can better factor in the underlying root causes that create differential levels of vulnerability.
Cycle; Disaster; Helix; Management; Phases; Risk