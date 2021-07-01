Abstract

With the increase of needs for controlling the passengers that use different modes of transport such as airports, ports, trains, or future ones as hyper loops, security facilities are a key element to be optimized. In the current study, we present an analysis of a security area within an airport with particular restrictions. To improve the capacity, different categories and policies were devised for processing passengers and we propose to adapt the system to these categories and policies. The results indicated that, by designing a proper category in combination with novel technology, it is possible to increase the capacity to values of 2 digits (in terms of passengers/day). As a proof-of-concept, we use a case study of an area within an airport in Mexico based on data and layout of early 2019.

Language: en