Abstract

School Transport plays a fundamental role in enabling students to access and stay in schools, especially those who live in rural areas in Brazil. One of the important public policies to support school transport in rural areas is the Caminho da Escola program. Since 2007 this program helps the Brazil counties in the acquisition of school transport vehicles. After eleven years of program implementation, a survey was applied to the all Brasil municipalities through the project "Actions for the development of rural school transport in Brazil". In this survey, municipal managers, public school principals and members of the of Monitoring and Social Control Councils (CACS/Fundeb) take part of the questionnaires. An evaluation of the Caminho da Escola program was part of the survey. This study explores the impact of several factors on the evaluation of the Caminho da Escola program based on the perception of the municipal managers, public school principals and members of the of Monitoring and Social Control Councils (CACS/Fundeb). We use exploratory factor analysis (EFA) and structural equation models (SEM) to explore the relationship among various constructs using data collected. Three SEM models were constructed, one model for each group, based in seven hypotheses of relationships between latent constructs that we propose. By comparing the results of the SEM models, we find that the proposed hypotheses are not rejected. Also, the construct for evaluating the program effectiveness is common in the three models. And have a positive direct effect on the overall evaluation of the program. The managerial implications of the findings for the evaluation of the Caminho da Escola based on the Program perception of the municipal managers, public school principals and members of the of Monitoring and Social Control Councils (CACS/Fundeb) are addressed.

Language: en