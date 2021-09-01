|
Citation
de Oliveira LK, de Oliveira IK, de Oliveira Leite Nascimento C, de Oliveira Lobo Cordeiro CH, Meira LH, Rabay L, da Silva FGF. Case Stud. Transp. Policy 2021; 9(4): 1737-1745.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, World Conference on Transport Research Society, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Motorcycles are used for fast deliveries, especially in developing countries. In Brazil, despite legal regulation of motorcycle courier activity, a significant proportion of informal workers are engaged in this area of work. This paper identifies factors to improve the productivity of motorcycle couriers, measured by the number of deliveries by day. Data were obtained from a web-based survey with motorcycle couriers in Belo Horizonte, Brazil. We estimated a causal model to evaluate the influence and the effects of the variables age, gender, delivery fee, and driver licence time in the productivity of the motorcycle couriers. The results of the causal model were confirmed based on the criteria of admissibility, minimax, and robustness.
Language: en
Keywords
Delivery fee; Motorcycle courier; Productivity; Urban freight transport