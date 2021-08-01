Abstract

Motorcycles represent a critical element in addressing social (in)equalities in societies where few have access to public transit. In Brazil, the motorcycle fleet has increased by 869% in 20 years. This paper analyses the influence of municipalities' demographic and socioeconomic characteristics on the motorcycle fleet in Brazil. Between 1998 and 2018, the motorcycle fleet grew up mainly in the North and the Northeast Regions. Econometric techniques and geographically weighted regression were applied. Positive effects of car fleet and per capita income on the motorcycle fleet were observed using both techniques. The motorcycle fleet is concentrated in municipalities with high per capita income, mainly in urban areas. The results allow the proposal of a new research agenda.

