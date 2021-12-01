Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Road traffic fatalities are externalities associated with urbanization, motorization, and road infrastructure development. Globally, low and middle-income countries contribute to more than 90% share of total accidents. Bengaluru is India's fourth-largest populous city and has exponential vehicle growth, similar to other cities in a developing economy. Lack of safe road infrastructure to support this growth leads to an increased risk for road users resulting in more road accidents.



METHOD: It is crucial to identify the vulnerable road users (VRUs) and assess the fatality risk that would help policymakers adopt adequate measures to reduce their risk. Bengaluru city accident data from First Information Reports (FIRs) for seven years is collected and analyzed for the current study. The Who-hit-whom matrices are developed for identifying VRUs. Further, a risk-based model is developed to estimate fatality risk, followed by sensitivity analysis for different transport scenarios.



RESULTS: The main results from the study are: 1) Increase in fatalities are observed with increase in motorization 2) Pedestrians and two-wheelers are the most vulnerable road user with highest risk 3) Fatality risk scenario analysis showed a maximum reduction in traffic fatalities with increased public transportation mode share as motorization level increase 4) Increasing the proportion of distance traveled by cycle helped in further decreasing the number of fatalities in high bus scenario.



CONCLUSION: All the results favor sustainable transport policies for the city in reducing the number of road user fatalities. Practical applications: In light of accident investigation, the paper provides insight into sustainable transport strategies for transport decision-makers to enhance the safety of VRUs.

