Verma A, Sasidharan S, Bhalla K, Allirani H. Case Stud. Transp. Policy 2022; 10(1): 269-277.
(Copyright © 2022, World Conference on Transport Research Society, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
INTRODUCTION: Road traffic fatalities are externalities associated with urbanization, motorization, and road infrastructure development. Globally, low and middle-income countries contribute to more than 90% share of total accidents. Bengaluru is India's fourth-largest populous city and has exponential vehicle growth, similar to other cities in a developing economy. Lack of safe road infrastructure to support this growth leads to an increased risk for road users resulting in more road accidents.
Case Fatality Ratio (CFR); Fatal crashes; Pre-crash variables; Road accident trends; Who hits whom matrix