Abstract

Road traffic crashes are one of the biggest causes of unnatural deaths in developing countries. This study identifies urban design factors that can influence road traffic crashes. The factors are categorized under the dimensions of land use, street furniture, buildings, and landscape. Road crashes' data was collected from 1122 Emergency Services of Punjab, Pakistan, while data regarding built environment factors were collected using field surveys. Kernel density estimation technique was used to identify crash hotspots. Multiple and Tobit regression models were used to determine the impact of these indicators on road traffic crashes.



RESULTS have shown that most collisions were along the main highways. Commercial, residential, and recreational land uses positively influenced traffic crashes. Informal stops, traffic sign visibility, road condition, footpath/setback encroachments, and green belt availability also affected accident density. The study highlights the need to consider urban form and design factors for road accident prevention and management.

Language: en