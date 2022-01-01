Abstract

Background

Non-motorized transport (NMT) is a suitable and long-term mode of travel for both developing and developed countries. In Bangladesh, the number of motorized vehicles on the road is rapidly increasing; approximately 300 new motorized vehicles are added to the road every day. Due to the fact that non-motorized transportation is an integral part of overall city mobility, it has received relatively less attention in city and municipal street network planning and construction. This study tries to explore the condition of non-motorized transport services and facilities provided by the local government institutions in Bangladesh.

Methods

The data used in this study were obtained using verbal interviews supported by questionnaires to evaluate users travel behavior and their satisfaction with non-motorized transport facilities. A total of 120 participant responses were considered for further investigation. The questionnaire for the study was created after much research and brainstorming. There were two sections to the questionnaire. The first component collects non-parametric data on socioeconomic factors and travel patterns. The second portion collects parametric data on user satisfaction with non-motorized services, including variables like accessibility, road infrastructure, safety, and environmental impact. Each factor's level of satisfaction ranged from poor to excellent, as judged by a 4-point Likert scale.

Result and conclusion

Findings shows a strong significant correlation among four pair of variables. Strong positive correlation of 0.816 is found between noise and dust condition, positive correlation of 0.572 is found between well circulated network and dust condition are linked together. Strong negative correlation of −0.615 is found between access to public transport and efficient speed. PCA explained 24 percent of the total variance, with significant positive loading of the effects of NMT mode choice, which causes noise condition (F7: 0.963) and dust condition (F8: 0.849); and weak positive loading of efficient speed (F5: 0.481), and influence on ride smoothness (F10: 0.407). The noise and dust condition are very much problematic issues in mode selection in Bangladesh.

