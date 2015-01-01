Abstract

INTRODUCTION: For child sexual abuse (CSA) victims, disclosure can be helpful or harmful depending on how recipients respond. Despite a growing body of literature examining reactions to disclosure, little is known about the experiences of current CSA victims, particularly those abused by family.



OBJECTIVE: We aimed to describe and explore the initial disclosure experiences of intrafamilial CSA victims, and whether reactions varied based on the type of disclosure recipient. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: This study utilized anonymous, archival data from the US-based National Sexual Assault Online Hotline (NSAOH), and focused on a sample of 224 intrafamilial CSA victims who had previously disclosed to one type of recipient.



METHODS: NSAOH staff summarized children's disclosure experiences via an open-ended survey field. Data were independently coded using the Social Reactions Questionnaire.



RESULTS: Nearly three-fourths (73%) of children described receiving a negative reaction to disclosure. Negative reactions included distracting or dismissing the victim (33%), not believing the victim (29%), or retaliating or responding violently following disclosure (10%). Children most frequently disclosed abuse to non-offending family (66%), friends (17%), and formal support providers (12%). Relative to friends and intimate partners, victims were more likely to discuss negative reactions from family (49% v 87%, respectively, Cramer's V = 0.33, p < 0.001).



CONCLUSIONS: Disclosing to non-offending family may be unproductive and potentially harmful for some children. This study has implications for disclosure-related planning protocols on anonymous hotlines.



FINDINGS underscore the importance of educating the public, and parents in particular, about how to respond to CSA disclosures.

