Ogbu TJ, Rodriguez-Llanes JM, Moitinho de Almeida M, Speybroeck N, Guha-Sapir D. Int. J. Epidemiol. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
35278082
BACKGROUND: Since the beginning of the ongoing conflict in Yemen, >23 000 air strikes and >100 000 fatalities have been recorded. Data from Yemen Data Project linked >1300 child fatalities and >900 child injuries to air raids. However, there is little literature on the effect of the protracted armed conflict on the pattern of child mortality using data from small-scale surveys. We aimed to identify the pattern of the death rate for children aged <5 years ('under-5') and its relationship with human insecurity in Yemen.
Language: en
Armed conflict; Bayesian finite mixture model; humanitarian; under-5 death rate