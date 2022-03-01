Abstract

BACKGROUND: Non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) is a significant public health concern. Authoritarian parenting is a common parenting style in China. Authoritarian parenting is associated with NSSI in adolescents. Little is known about the mechanism underlying this association. This study was to investigate the mediating effect of depressive symptoms on the association between maternal authoritarian parenting and NSSI among Chinese adolescents.



METHODS: A total of 7072 adolescents who participated in the 1-year follow-up of Shandong Adolescent Behavior & Health Cohort (SABHC) were included for the analysis. A self-administered questionnaire was used to assess authoritarian parenting, depressive symptoms, non-suicidal self-injury, and family demographics in November-December in 2015. One year later, a follow-up survey was carried out to assess participants' depressive symptoms and NSSI.



RESULTS: Of the sample, mean age was 14.58 (SD = 1.46) and 3536 (50%) were females at baseline. 19.4% adolescents reported having ever NSSI over the past 12 months at baseline, and 8.8% reported having ever NSSI at 1-year follow-up. The association of maternal authoritarian parenting with subsequent NSSI was at least partially mediated by depressive symptoms. Mediation analyses showed that effect size was 0.194 in the entire sample, 0.192 in females and 0.193 in males, respectively. LIMITATION: All variables were measured based on self-report.



CONCLUSIONS: Maternal authoritarian parenting style is a significant predictor of NSSI and its association with NSSI is partially mediated by depressive symptoms among Chinese adolescents. It may be important to intervene poor parenting styles and depression to reduce the risk of NSSI in Chinese adolescents.

Language: en