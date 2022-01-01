Abstract

PURPOSE: Table saws are commonly used woodworking tools that carry a substantial risk of injury. Blade-stopping technology has been developed and has the potential to reduce the frequency and severity of injury. This study aimed to evaluate this technology on human tissue and characterize the resulting injuries.



METHODS: Twenty-seven fresh, frozen cadaveric specimen hands were used. Three scenarios were tested, with the specimen (1) moving forward ("forward"); (2) moving backward, such as in a kickback scenario ("reverse"); and (3) dropped from above the saw blade ("top"). Each scenario was tested at both slow (0.001 m/sec) and fast (forward: 0.6 m/sec; reverse: 0.5 m/sec; top: 2.4 m/sec) approach speeds. The severity of the injuries was characterized by anatomic evaluation and confirmed with radiographic evaluation. Injuries were classified as no laceration, superficial soft tissue injury, deep soft tissue injury, and bony injury.



RESULTS: For the slow approach speed, the brake cartridge engaged in 100% of the trials for all 3 scenarios, and 100% of the specimens sustained no injuries. Forward testing at a fast approach speed revealed the brake cartridge engaged in 89% of the trials (injuries: 4 superficial, 2 deep, 3 bony). Reverse testing at a fast approach speed revealed the brake cartridge engaged in 11% of trials (injuries: 1 superficial, 8 bony). Top testing at a fast approach speed revealed the brake cartridge engaged in 89% of the trials (injuries: 9 bony).



CONCLUSIONS: Modern blade-stopping technology did not prevent all traumatic hand injuries in fast approach speed scenarios, but it reduced the incidence and severity of injuries. The technology was more effective at low approach speed scenarios. CLINICAL RELEVANCE: The findings of this study provide information to help understand the factors that can prevent or reduce the severity of contact injuries (hand, finger, or thumb) for operators of table saws.

