Abstract

In recent years the concept of moral injury has become a common term to describe the lasting impact of moral transgressions on frontline workers. This article aims to broaden the largely clinical debate by involving the views of a diverse group of mental health practitioners who support military and police personnel in the Netherlands. These practitioners are chaplains, confidential counsellors, social workers, psychologists and integrity officers. How do these practitioners describe the moral injuries of servicemen and police officers and how do they think these should be approached? Through interviews with thirty different practitioners this study shows that definitions of moral injuries diverge considerably. In addition, the article analyses six different approaches to moral injuries. These range from framing moral injury as an exceptional problem that requires specific expertise, to seeing it as a broad issue that places workers in a larger moral community. An analysis of this variety both serves as an indication of possible ways to deal with moral injuries, and as a basis for a critical reflection on the implications of various approaches.

