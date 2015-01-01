|
Citation
|
Okafor CJ, Essien EA, Edet BE, Okoro AC, Udofia O. West Afr. J. Med. 2022; 39(2): 147-153.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, West African College of Physicians and West African College of Surgeons)
|
DOI
|
unavailable
|
PMID
|
35278051
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Recently, there has been an increase in the abuse of relatively newer substances sometimes in unusual combinations. Some of these drugs and their street names are unfamiliar to researchers and clinicians, hindering their identification. Our objective was to investigate current trends in drug abuse, focusing on eliciting drugs of use and their street names in Calabar, Nigeria.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Abuse; in-patient; Psychoactive drugs; Qualitative study