Abstract

BACKGROUND: Surgical pathologies contribute to a huge portion of the global burden of diseases. Surgical needs therefore remain high and is projected to increase even further in the near future with increasing life expectancy and comorbidities, given the projection that 16% of the world's population will be older than 65 years by 2050. The outcome of patients with surgical pathologies could be influenced by several factors. Key amongst them is the quality of care. Mortality as an outcome is one metric that could be used to assess the quality of surgical care in a health facility, hence this study with the objective of determining the pattern of inpatient mortality in our surgical wards and suggesting possible ways of addressing identified gaps in their care delivery, which may also improve the care in other centers.



PATIENTS AND METHODS: A retrospective cohort study of surgical inpatients' mortality in the surgical wards of Ahmadu Bello university teaching hospital from January 1st 2016 to December 31st 2019. Data was analyzed using the Statistical Package for the Social Sciences (SPSS) version 20.0, and presented as descriptive statistics.



RESULTS: A total of 8862 admissions were made into the surgical wards, with 655 deaths, giving a crude mortality rate of 7.4%. Most of the deaths occurred in patients in the 46-60 years age group (217, 33.1%). Malignancy was the commonest surgical condition, 294 (48.7%, n=604). This was followed by trauma-related conditions, 96 (15.9%, n=604). Civil gunshot injury admissions showed an upward trend from 19 in 2017, with an exponential rise to 45 in 2019.



CONCLUSION: Although malignancy- related deaths predominated amongst our surgical inpatients, the incidences of deaths from road traffic and burns injuries, as well as septic surgical conditions are also worrisomely high. There is a rise in civil gunshot- related injury admissions and deaths.

