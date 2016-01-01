|
Amaefule KE, Ejagwulu FS, Dahiru IL, Ogirima MO, Aniko AI, Njoku JO. West Afr. J. Med. 2022; 39(2): 162-169.
BACKGROUND: Surgical pathologies contribute to a huge portion of the global burden of diseases. Surgical needs therefore remain high and is projected to increase even further in the near future with increasing life expectancy and comorbidities, given the projection that 16% of the world's population will be older than 65 years by 2050. The outcome of patients with surgical pathologies could be influenced by several factors. Key amongst them is the quality of care. Mortality as an outcome is one metric that could be used to assess the quality of surgical care in a health facility, hence this study with the objective of determining the pattern of inpatient mortality in our surgical wards and suggesting possible ways of addressing identified gaps in their care delivery, which may also improve the care in other centers.
Gunshot-related deaths; Surgical mortality; Trauma- related deaths