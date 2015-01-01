SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Li F, Chen C, Liu J, Jia H, Liu S, Lu X. Death Stud. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/07481187.2022.2048282

PMID

35259069

Abstract

This qualitative study analyzed suicide notes left by 591 decedents in Shanghai and Wuhan, in China. General guidelines and detailed requests with regard to funeral service were coded. In general, suicide decedents preferred untraditional funerals, which were simple and speedy rather than grand and costly funeral arrangements. These choices suggested that suicide decedents could fear stigmatization and discrimination. Some suicide decedents regarded suicides as vicious deaths, and thus wished their families to dispose of the cursed bodily remains and tombs as swiftly as possible.
